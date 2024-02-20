Indmar Marine announces leadership changes

Indmar Marine Engines announced Tim Maher, who previously served as chief operating officer of Indmar, as the company’s president. As president, Maher will oversee the worldwide operations of the company and will report directly to Mark McKinney, the president of Liberty Technologies, a Correct Craft subsidiary that oversees Indmar Marine Engines, Pleasurecraft Engine Group, and Velvet Drive Transmissions.

Maher is a 14-year veteran of Indmar Marine Engines, and under his leadership, the company has made numerous advancements, driving steady growth and positioning Indmar to continue delivering award-winning products to the industry.



“Indmar has a rich history as an innovator, a strong brand that customers trust and are loyal to – and one phenomenal team that has made it all possible,” said Tim Maher, president of Indmar Marine Engines. Maher further explained, “It’s been incredible to experience Indmar’s growth over the last 14 years – I am honored and appreciate the opportunity to lead our team as we prepare for the next 14 years of sustainable growth.”



Liberty Technologies’ strategic focus on inboard propulsion systems delivers boat manufacturers the highest quality and most innovative inboard propulsion systems while maximizing value, reliability, and serviceability.



President of Liberty Technologies, Mark McKinney, stated, “Liberty Technology offers boat builder partners with advantages unmatched in our industry and is dedicated to the advancements of the inboard segment. Our commitment to our partners is not only evident in our award-winning products but also in our people. Our employees bring world-class customer service and leadership to the marine industry, as exhibited by Tim Maher and the team at Indmar Marine Engines. I am thrilled to appoint Maher to president of Indmar Marine Engines and look forward to working with him in his new role.”