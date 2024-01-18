Getmyboat partners with Your Boat Club

Getmyboat and Your Boat Club announced they are joining forces to expand offerings to meet customer demand in key locations.

Through this partnership, Your Boat Club’s rental fleets will be available for rent via the Getmyboat platform. The partnership is an extension of Groupe Beneteau’s partnership with Your Boat Club while introducing a new strategy for its Glastron brand.

“There is no question that experiencing boating is the number one way to engage new boaters,” Doug Bird, VP of Sales at Getmyboat said. “This partnership creates an ecosystem for consumers to try, buy, rent or subscribe to the boating service that best fits their need.”

“Your Boat Club continues to aggressively grow membership, which inherently drives our location, accessibility and value strategies,” explained Luke Kujawa, owner of Your Boat Club. “I’m confident this partnership will not only provide even more growth opportunities, but also mutual access to the convenience, variety and experience Getmyboat and Your Boat Club customers have come to expect from our brands.”