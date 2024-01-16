NMEA names 2024 board members, officers

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has announced the newly elected board members and officers who will serve the three-year term from 2024 through 2026. The NMEA volunteer board consists of top-level company executives, technical installers, NMEA Certified Marine Electronics Technicians (CMETs), National Marine Electronics Technicians (NMETs), sales representatives, standards experts, and business owners.



The following individuals have volunteered their time to serve as board members and on various committees within the organization. New to their posts are Tim Banaszak, Allen Schneider, Mike Reimer, Tom Milanette, and Freddie Fowler. The above individuals were voted in by the NMEA membership in accordance with association bylaws. Jim George and Brian Swanke were also re-elected as Secretary and Treasurer by the membership.



“I want to congratulate all newly and re-elected board members as we start 2024. This great Board and staff will continue build off the framework that past board members over the past 10 years have set to ensure that NMEA fulfills its mission to the industry and to the boating public,” NMEA President & Executive Director Mark Reedenauer said.