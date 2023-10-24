NMEA to host students at FLIBS 2023

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), a worldwide, member-based trade organization revolving around marine electronics interface standards, marine electronics installer training, and its annual marine electronics conference & expo, announced it will be introducing Broward County High School students to the marine industry at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

In cooperation with School administrators, members of the NMEA board of directors will meet with 40 students from Monarch High School and their teachers on Friday morning, October 27, and give them a tour of the boat show. The focus of the tour will be to introduce students to marine electronics manufacturers and dealers who are exhibiting and expose them to the potential for careers in the industry. Press and media are invited to join NMEA in the Yacht Builders & Electronics Tent, Navy Zone 14, Booth 672 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

“We are very excited to spend time with these local and promising students at the FLIBS,” said Mark Reedenauer, President and Executive Director, NMEA. “Workforce development is one of the main focuses of the NMEA and reaching these students while they are just starting to consider their future plans is a key part of this goal. The marine industry has so much to offer, and it is our job as good stewards to promote how cool this industry is to work in. We are confident that they will be very interested in what they will experience and hopefully become the next generation of marine professionals.”