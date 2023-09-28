IBEX spotlights sustainability next week

The Sustainability Experience at this years’ International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX), running Oct. 3-5 at the Tampa Convention Center, will focus on education and technology driving the recreational boating industry.

Highlights of the newly added experience include a special session focused on sustainability, titled The Carbon Conundrum. The dynamic discussion and program with speakers including NMMA’s Jeff Wasil, is intended to help marine professionals navigate current boatbuilding trends between more horsepower and efficient, alternative propulsion and hull design. This interactive session is free, but registration is required.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET

Ahead of IBEX, NMMA released a new Marine Minute video highlighting recreational boating’s sustainability efforts, as the industry has been a leader in conservation and has made impressive advancements towards reducing emissions.

The Marine Minute features Jeff Wasil, NMMA’s senior director of environmental health and safety, who discusses the path toward decarbonization highlighting the portfolio of offerings and variety of marine products during the American Boating Congress’s new product showcase.

For more information or questions, please contact Jeff Wasil, jwasil@nmma.org or visit nmma.org for more conservation information.