Yamaha Marine names new training manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Ted Riley to the position of Marine Training Manager, Yamaha Marine Training Department. In his new role, Riley is responsible for leading efforts to create and implement a global training standard for Yamaha Marine Distributors. He will work closely with the training curriculum team as well as the instructional team to continue to create and deliver instructor-led and digital training.

“Riley brings more than 16 years of experience and knowledge to the Marine Training team,” said Gregg Snyder, Yamaha Marine Training Department Manager. “His proficiency and leadership qualities will be instrumental in crafting and delivering instructor-led and digital training programs for Yamaha Marine Distributors across the globe.”

Riley began his training career in 2007 at Motorcycle Mechanics Institute where he was the Chief Instructor for the Suzuki F.A.S.T program, Kawasaki Team Green Program, and instructor for the YamaPro Program. He joined Yamaha in 2016 as a course instructor for YTA Motorsports Silver, YTA Motorsports Gold and WaveRunner. Previous to his role within marine, Riley served as training instructor and developer and then promoted to Regional Sales Manager for the Yamaha Golf-Car group.