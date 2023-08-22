Cruisers Yachts expands dealer network

Cruisers Yachts expands their global reach with three new international dealers. Martin Motor Sports located in British Columbia, Canada; Narval Marine situated in Panama; and Yucatan Seas in Yucatan, Mexico.

“We are very excited to partner with these dealers to help expand our global footprint. Our expansion to global markets these past years is a true testament to our brand and its reach,” said Dan Zenz, Vice President of Sales. “Together we look forward to providing excellent sales and service while growing the Cruisers Yachts brand in these markets.”

Martin Motor Sports is headquartered in central Alberta, its parent company Martin Deerline has been around for more than 50 years, and Martin Motor Sports has been around for almost 20 years.

“Cruisers Yachts product lineup is a great fit for our business and clientele,” said Kevin Isabey, CEO of Martin Motor Sports. “Cruisers’ rich boat building history combined with their innovative and quality yacht design has overtaken the current 30-60 ft market. We are very excited to share this with our customers and see what this partnership holds in the future.”

Located in Panama, Cruisers Yachts said Narval Marine possesses an in-depth understanding of the maritime industry in Panama, which uniquely positions them to effectively promote and support Cruisers Yachts brand awareness. As the country’s most prominent and sole full-service dealer, they offer customers a one-stop shop for all their yachting needs.

Yucatan Seas was formed from 20 years of knowledge and expertise in the marine industry. They have several departments, such as mechanics, parts, service, fiberglass, audio, electricians, and engineers, ready to provide their customers with everything they need.