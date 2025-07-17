Volvo Group reveals Q2 report

The StaffJuly 17, 2025
Boat
Photo courtesy of Volvo Penta

Volvo Group shared its second quarter financial results, reporting that “the marine business continues to be impacted by a weak consumer market.”

“In a quarter characterized by a general stabilization of the European market and more of uncertainty and a wait-and-see mode among customers in North America, the Volvo Group’s net sales declined by 5% adjusted for currency movements,” said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of Volvo Group.

In the marine business, net order intake increased by 22% to 8,338 units, and deliveries increased by 21% to 10,817 units in Q2. Net sales increased by 5% to SEK$5.5 billion. Adjusted operating income increased by 11%, amounting to SEK$1.1 billion, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 20.7% with a positive impact from increased volumes.

Additionally, in Q2, Volvo Penta announced a fully electric marine propulsion range on its IPS platform, starting with the introduction of a new IPS900E model.

The StaffJuly 17, 2025

Related Articles

NMRA logo

NMRA names 2025 Marine Trades Scholarship recipients

July 17, 2025
Nancy Cueroni

Profiles in Leadership: Nancy Cueroni

July 17, 2025
Boating Industry Movers and Shakers logo

Boating Industry seeks 2025 Movers and Shakers nominees

July 17, 2025
Boat

NMMA and MRAA launch Market Expansion Advisory Group

July 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.