Volvo Penta unveils electric IPS propulsion range

Volvo Penta has launched its new fully electric marine propulsion range, built on the proven Volvo Penta IPS platform. Initially developed for the marine commercial sector, this new Volvo Penta IPS electric range includes five drivelines, aimed to deliver enhanced efficiency, precision and flexibility.

The Volvo Penta IPS Electric (E) range complements the hybrid electric (H) solutions introduced earlier in 2024. Together, they offer customers a broad selection of ‘fit-for-purpose’ solutions tailored to diverse operational needs and duty cycles.

In this new, fully electric marine propulsion offer, the electric motor is directly coupled to the Volvo Penta IPS driveline and available in twin, triple, or quadruple configurations.

“Our aim with this new range is to deliver a plug and play electric propulsion solution, keeping the uniqueness of our core competence, but also designed to scale together with 3rd party integrators,” said Anna Müller, president of Volvo Penta.

The Volvo Penta IPS solution offers forward-facing efficiency, which pulls the vessel through water, rather than pushing it. When paired with electric motors, this delivers a high-performance, zero-emissions solution for a wide range of operational profiles. The system also offers responsive acceleration, a tight turning radius, superior grip, and precision control.

Starting in Q4 2025, Volvo Penta will roll out the IPS900E (up to 515 kW), followed by models like the IPS650E (up to 374 kW). The aim is to electrify all five drivelines in the Volvo Penta IPS range, targeting power outputs from 220 kW to 1.1 MW per driveline, scaling up to 4.5 MW for quad installations.

The complete electric range will include full ‘helm-to-propeller’ functionality, maintaining the maneuverability and control that define the Volvo Penta IPS experience. This includes Volvo Penta’s Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) system, Joystick Driving, Dynamic Positioning System, Autopilot, and Assisted Docking.

Operators will benefit from a fully integrated Human-Machine Interface (HMI) that enables seamless drive mode selection and system monitoring via the Energy Management System (EMS). Available modes include Pure Electric, Hybrid Electric, and Hybrid Fuel, enabling ease of operation and a seamless experience at the helm.

Volvo Penta aims to deliver scalable, standardized solutions for integration with third parties. The company will work with partners to deliver a fully integrated electric solution combining the power of Volvo Penta IPS electric propulsion packages with the Energy Storage System (ESS), potential marine gensets, DC grid infrastructure and the Energy Management System (EMS).

“We believe our new electric marine propulsion range will be a winning combination, uniting the efficiency of Volvo Penta IPS and qualified integrators’ expertise. We look forward to groundbreaking collaboration to bring this game-changing marine technology to life,” concludes Müller.