TowBoatUS West Point Lake opens in Georgia

The StaffJuly 18, 2025
TowBoatUS West Point Lake
Photo courtesy of TowBoatUS

TowBoatUS has announced the launch of a West Point Lake, Georgia, location, providing 24/7 on-water towing and assistance services for recreational boaters.

Capt. Greg Williams and Capt. Reed Dills own the new location. They entered the boating business about six years ago, working with vessel recovery crews to salvage boats damaged by hurricanes. “With the experience we gained, it made sense for us to take the next step and open a TowBoatUS port,” said Dills.

The business partners each have careers spanning over two decades in the automobile tire and logistics industries, and an even longer friendship.

“Growing up together in Ringgold, Georgia, we’ve been through both hardship and good times, and we have been all over the place with our careers,” said Williams. “We’re excited to now be partners opening TowBoatUS West Point Lake.”

TowBoatUS West Point Lake has a 21-foot red response vessel fully rigged for towing and salvage, homeported at Highland Pines Marina. Separate from BoatUS on-water towing, the company also offers boat salvage, spill cleanup and dive services.

