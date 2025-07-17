NMRA names 2025 Marine Trades Scholarship recipients

The StaffJuly 17, 2025
The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) has awarded three scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades beginning this fall.

The 2025 scholarship recipients include Patrick Verhaeghe, attending the Marine Trades Institute; Tyler Stepahiak, attending the Marine Trades Institute; and Satya Advani, attending the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding.

NMRA has actively contributed to the future of the marine industry by awarding Marine Trades Education Scholarships annually since 2008. NMRA members who supported the 2025 NMRA scholarship program include ComMar Sales, Forespar, Great Lakes Marine Marketing, GSW & Associates, Gulf Atlantic Marketing, Schmitt & Ongaro, S.M. Osgood, The Merifield Company, Waters & David, West Coast Sales, and William F. Miller.

