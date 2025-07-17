Boating Industry seeks 2025 Movers and Shakers nominees

The StaffJuly 17, 2025
Boating Industry Movers and Shakers logo

Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Movers and Shakers awards program, which are due by 5 p.m. CT on Friday, August 8.

Nomination form:

The Movers & Shakers program honors bold, visionary leaders who are driving the marine industry forward. These individuals aren’t afraid to take risks, challenge the status quo, and tackle the industry’s biggest challenges head-on.

Nominees can come from any company, group, or organization within the boating industry, as long as they demonstrate the leadership and innovation needed to shape its future.

The Mover & Shaker of the Year, along with finalists and other standout nominees, will be featured in the October issue of Boating Industry.

