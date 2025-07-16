Vision Marine appoints chief technical officer

Vision Marine Technologies announced the promotion of Daniel Rathe to chief technical officer (CTO) of operations. Over the past two years, Rathe has coordinated the technical operations, boat integrations, and testing of Vision Marine’s E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric powertrain.

Following the acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group and under Rathe’s leadership, the Vision Marine Florida team will focus on system conformity, installation, testing, and the establishment of high-voltage rigging bays across Nautical Ventures’ locations. This expansion is designed to accelerate customer adoption of E-Motion powered electric boats.

“Daniel’s leadership and technical expertise, combined with the strong operational platform provided by Nautical Ventures, position Vision Marine to capitalize on the growing demand for electric marine propulsion,” said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. “We are now entering the most exciting phase of our journey, bringing our technology to market at scale.”

Rathe worked under the mentorship of Xavier Montagne, former chief operating officer and chief technology officer, who has completed his contract. Montagne’s work laid the foundation for Vision Marine’s entry into commercial deployment.

Additionally, Vision Marine announced the resignation of Anthony E. Cassella Jr. from its board of directors, effective July 11. Cassella made the decision to step down in light of potential and perceived conflicts between his professional activities at MarineMax and his role on Vision Marine’s Board.