Intrepid Powerboats added to MarineMax locations

Intrepid Powerboats has announced its partnership with MarineMax, adding multiple new locations across Florida and New York.

Intrepid models will now be available at MarineMax locations in Ocean Reef, Naples, Fort Myers, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Palm Beach, Dania Beach, and Huntington, New York.

“These new locations allow us to meet boaters where they are and deliver an even higher level of convenience and support,” said Terry McNew, president of Intrepid Powerboats. “MarineMax shares our vision for exceptional customer experiences, and together we’re making it easier than ever for customers to explore what makes Intrepid truly different.”