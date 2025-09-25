Intrepid Powerboats adds dealer

Intrepid boat
Photo courtesy of Intrepid

Intrepid Powerboats has announced Wally Castro Marine as its newest authorized dealer, representing Intrepid across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“Wally Castro Marine’s team [has] built an incredible reputation in the boating community with a loyal base of happy customers,” said Dave O’Connell, senior vice president of sales at Intrepid Powerboats. “Their world-class service and commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences align perfectly with Intrepid’s values and mission. Wally is an industry leader, and we are excited to have him join the Intrepid family to represent us in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.” 

The company shared that the addition of Wally Castro Marine strengthens Intrepid’s presence in one of the world’s most vibrant boating regions.

