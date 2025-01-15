Intrepid Powerboats names president

The StaffJanuary 15, 2025
Intrepid Powerboats

Intrepid Powerboats has announced that Terry McNew has been appointed president of the company. McNew brings a wealth of industry experience and leadership to Intrepid Powerboats, having spent more than three decades in the marine industry. His proven track record in driving operational excellence and innovation makes him uniquely positioned to guide Intrepid into its next chapter of growth.  

“We are thrilled to welcome Terry McNew as the new President of Intrepid Powerboats,” said Brett McGill, chief executive officer and president of MarineMax. “Terry’s vision and leadership will help build upon Intrepid’s strong foundation and drive the brand’s continued success in delivering world-class powerboats to our customers.” MarineMax acquired Intrepid Powerboats in 2021.

 

The StaffJanuary 15, 2025

Related Articles

NOAA withdraws speed reduction proposal

January 16, 2025
WaterSports Cental Upstate

South Carolina’s WaterSports Central merges with Upstate Marine

January 15, 2025
AMI Logo

AMI recognizes Bayshore Landing Marina as “Clean and Resilient”

January 15, 2025
Scituate Boat Works logo

Scituate Boat Works announes new managing partner

January 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button