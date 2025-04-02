BRP sells Telwater business to Yamaha Motor Australia

BRP has announced that it will sell all outstanding shares of Telwater to Yamaha Motor Australia, a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor. The acquirer has been established in the region since 1983 and is a key player in Australia’s boat industry.

This transaction follows BRP’s decision to sell its Marine businesses to channel its efforts and investments toward its core powersports activities. BRP has also announced the sale of its Alumacraft brand to Bryton Marine Group.

“We are pleased with today’s announcement, our first transaction in the process for the sale of our Marine businesses,” said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. “I would like to sincerely thank all of the talented employees for their contribution and commitment over the years. We know we can count on their professionalism to continue supporting our dealers and customers with dedication through this transition period until the transaction is completed.”

Telwater includes the businesses of brands such as Quintrex, Stacer and Savage. This transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of BRP’s fiscal year 2026.

National Bank Financial Inc. acted as financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as legal advisor to BRP on the transaction.