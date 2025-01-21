Boating Industry to live stream reveal of Dealer of the Year!

Boating Industry will live stream the reveal of the Deal of the Year Award on Wednesday, January 22, between 8:30-8:45 pm EST, during Elevate Summit! The live stream will be accessible via Facebook.

This Dealer of the Year Award is the pinnacle of achievement in North America’s only independent ranking of boat dealers. For nearly two decades, the Top 100 Awards have celebrated the very best in the industry—dealers leading the way in business excellence, innovation, marketing and customer service.

We are excited to celebrate our award winner with you!