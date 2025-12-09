BRP shares Q3 results

BRP has shared its third-quarter financial results for the period ended October 31, 2025, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth year-over-year. North American retail sales were down 4% for the quarter due to lower seasonal product sales.

Revenue

Total revenues increased 14% to CAD$2,250.3 million compared to CAD$1,973.5 million year-over-year. Growth was driven by higher ORV deliveries and a favorable product mix following the launch of new products, partly offset by lower Snowmobile shipments.

Seasonal Products revenue decreased by 1.6% year-over-year to CAD$606.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Snowmobile unit sales, partially offset by higher PWC and Sea-Doo pontoon sales.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased by 24.4%, to CAD$541.2 million compared to Q3 2024. Gross profit margin rose 210 basis points to 24.1% compared to 22% last year. Growth in gross profit and gross profit margin was driven by favorable impacts of volume, product mix, pricing net of sales programs and production efficiencies.

Net loss

Net loss decreased by 67.6% to CAD$7.7 million year-over-year. The decrease was primarily due to the closing of the sales of Alumacraft and Manitou assets during the three-month periods ended July 31 and October 31, respectively.

