Marine Trades Institute expands in Michigan

The Marine Trades Institute has acquired the historic Taylor Lumber property in Cedarville, Michigan, following a rebranding that established the Boat Building School and the Marine Technology School under the name Marine Trades Institute.

This move secures vital space for the Institute’s continued growth and honors the enduring legacy of Frank Taylor, a visionary businessman and longtime supporter of the school.

In 1960, Frank Taylor acquired the property for use as a sawmill and planing mill. He then diversified into building materials, establishing the first lumber yard in the area – Taylor Lumber Company in Cedarville. The business eventually expanded as Tri County Building Centers, and when Taylor retired in 2004, he passed ownership to long-time employee Brien Hanna. Under Hanna’s leadership, Tri County Building Centers has expanded further, now serving six locations throughout the Upper Peninsula.

“Growth is the word that best describes the last few years at the school,” says Nikki Storey, president of Marine Trades Institute. “Our class sizes have expanded, our staff has grown, industry partnerships have flourished, and interest in our programs has surged since our accreditation. While restructuring as the Marine Trades Institute created valuable space for our programs to expand, the demand for training continues to outpace our current capacity.”

“This year also marks the 20th anniversary for our school,” Storey continued. “We are deeply grateful to the visionary leaders who charted this course for us, the unwavering support of individuals like Mr. Taylor and Mr. Hanna, and the incredible backing of our community. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to a future where Marine Trades Institute continues to thrive, shaping the future of the marine industry by empowering the next generation of professionals.”