Great Lakes Boat Building School revamps as Marine Trades Institute

Great Lakes Boat Building School has announced that it will rebrand as the Marine Trades Institute. The school’s new name encompasses the growth of its programming in the skilled trades and reflects its expanded role in training the next generation of marine workers.

“By restructuring as the Marine Trades Institute, we will enhance our educational offerings and grow our audience to better serve those seeking careers and training in the marine industry,” said Nikki Storey, president of Marine Trades Institute, in a recent letter. “To achieve this goal, we are transitioning our current programs into two distinct schools. The Boat Building School will house the school’s flagship Comprehensive Career Boat Building Program, and any future specialized boat building classes. The Marine Technology School will house the Marine Service Technology Program and future certifications in areas like marine electrical and electronics.”

Storey states that the restructuring will empower each school to independently grow and attract a wider pool of students interested in marine industry careers.

“Although the name has changed, the values that have driven the school’s success remain the same: a commitment to hands-on learning, traditional craftsmanship, technical excellence, and preparing students for successful careers in the marine trades,” Storey stated. “By preserving our deep roots in the renowned Great Lakes Boat Building program through the dedicated Boat Building School, the Marine Trades Institute will not only honor our rich legacy but also strategically invest in the future of the marine industry workforce.”