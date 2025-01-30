Yamaha U.S. Marine names manufacturing support leadership

The StaffJanuary 30, 2025
Yamaha Marine's MD Kabir
Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the promotion of MD Kabir to division manager, operational excellence, manufacturing support. Photo courtesy of Yamaha Marine

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has announced the promotion of MD Kabir to division manager, operational excellence, manufacturing support. In his new role, Kabir leads support for North American Monozukuri (NAM) activities, Monozukuri-Lean Transformation and Continuous Improvement with a focus on profitability. These Yamaha-developed philosophies focus on achieving top-tier performance in safety, quality, delivery, production costs and business processes in all manufacturing elements.

“MD’s ability to think strategically makes him a driving force for continuous improvement,” said Dan Chips, director of manufacturing support, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “His passion for developing skills and knowledge through hands-on experience is central to achieving successful Lean Transformation, and ultimately delivering product that exceeds customer expectations. We look forward to the continued growth of Operational Excellence and profitability under his leadership.”

Kabir reports directly to Chips. He joined Yamaha in 2017 as continuous improvement manager at Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC). In this role, he organized the Continuous Improvement Department and led the team to approximately $26 million in savings over a seven-year period. Kabir most recently served on the Marine Business Unit Operational Excellence Manufacturing Support team as continuous improvement manager and played a key role in leading Monozukuri-Lean activities and Lean Transformation for the marine group.

Before joining Yamaha, Kabir served as the industrial engineering supervisor at Denso, a Toyota tier-one supplier. He also served as the global lean leader at Vernay Laboratories, where he held the position of production manager.

The StaffJanuary 30, 2025

Related Articles

NMRA

NMRA opens applications for 2025 Marine Trades Education scholarships

January 30, 2025
Shaun Tomson will be the keynote of BoatUS Foundation's online summit

BoatUS Foundation offers free student admission for virtual summit

January 29, 2025
Forest River Marine names Phillip Podgorny general manager

Forest River Marine names general manager

January 29, 2025
Danny Sweeney of Springfield Marine

Springfield Marine announces organization changes

January 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button