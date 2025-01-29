MMTA hosts annual Business of Boating (BOB) Conference

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) hosted its 19th annual Business of Boating (BOB) Conference at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Thursday, January 23. The conference brought together just under 200 attendees.

The professional development conference provided attendees with sessions that included workforce development, A.I. marketing tips and tools, Safe Boating updates, employment law, technological advancements within the industry, government relations, legislative issues and more.

The conference included two lunchtime presentations, one awarding State Senator Paul Feeney as the 2024 MMTA Legislative Official of the Year. The second was the keynote address from Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, Ph. D. Massachusetts state legislators in attendance included Boating Caucus Co-Chairs Senator Paul Feeney, Rep Steven Xiarhos and Rep Jessica Giannino, joined by Boating Caucus members Rep Joan Meschino and Rep. Michael Chaisson.

“This year’s Business of Boating Conference was the best yet,” said Marie Hayward, president of MMTA. “Thanks to attendees, speakers and sponsors for their participation and support. This annual gathering of the Massachusetts recreational boating community, across all its dimensions, exemplifies the mission of MMTA to educate, collaborate and communicate. All the boxes were checked as we look forward to the 2025 boating season.”

Pictured left to right are Boating Caucus Co-Chair Rep Steven Xiarhos, Cape Tech Instructor Alex Riker, students Matt Allard and Miriam Dubner, Boating Caucus Co-Chair Senator Paul Feeney, Rep Michael Chaisson, Rep. Joan Meschino and Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, Ph.D.

The MMTA hosts the BOB conference, planned and organized by a volunteer Conference Committee and MMTA Executive Director Randall Lyons. The conference was made possible through the generosity of its sponsors and attendees, including 16 table sponsors and 60 annual sponsors of the MMTA. Attendees included nearly 25 school administrators, instructors and students from twelve schools, including Bunker Hill CC, Cape Cod CC, Cape Tech, Whittier Tech, Upper Cape Cod Tech, Marblehead HS, New Bedford Tech, North Shore CC, Salem HS, The Landing School, IYRS and NEIT. The continued theme within the recreational boating industry remains that the industry has jobs/careers available, people are just needed to fill them.

“I want to thank the MMTA for inviting me to come and share what the Healey-Driscoll Administration is doing to transform the educational pipeline for the recreational boating industry,” said MA Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler Pd.D. “Our Reimagining High School initiative has a direct impact on the future growth of the science, technology, engineering, clean energy and mathematics workforce – which all centers on attracting students and creating a pathway for them to continue toward these high-demand jobs.”