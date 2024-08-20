MMTA receives workforce funding within Massachusetts state budget

Recently, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed the 2025 state budget, which included $150,000 in funding for workforce development and career technical education initiatives within the recreational boating industry. This funding will continue the initiatives and progress that the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) has made to help meet the workforce challenges within the industry.

The funds were introduced via budget amendments sponsored in the House by Representative William Straus of the 10th Bristol District and in the Senate by Senator Patrick O’Connor of the Plymouth and Norfolk District, joined in leadership by Representative Susan Gifford and Senator Paul Feeney, the four co-chairs of the 60-plus member Legislative Boating Caucus.

“The Marine Trades industry is an integral part of our workforce and economy here in Massachusetts,” said State Senator Patrick O’Connor (R-Weymouth). “We have been fortunate to provide funding in the FY’25 budget to support workforce development and education programs that are needed in this historically important industry.”

Funding received by the state is utilized to support schools providing training within the recreational boating industry. Whether through existing or new programs, MMTA’s goal is to help support the many educational facilities training future leaders within the recreational boating industry. Recently the MMTA created a new project overview of their current partner schools that offer training within the industry in and around Massachusetts.

Additional funding is utilized to:

Provide financial assistance for employee training.

Provide financial assistance for Tools of the Trade funding.

Continue marketing outreach and development to connect current and future workers with available jobs, such as through www.massboatingcareers.com and MMTA’s workforce videos.

“The recreational boating industry in Massachusetts has an economic impact of approximately $5 billion dollars and employs just under 20,000 men and women in the state,” MMTA said in a statement. “Here in Massachusetts, there remain hundreds—if not thousands—of unfilled positions within the industry. We have the jobs and careers; we just need the people to fill them. This amendment will go a long way in continuing to help MMTA in its efforts on workforce solutions here in Massachusetts.”