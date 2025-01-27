Keith Rollins named 2024 ABYC Foundation Educator of the Year

The American Boat & Yacht Council Foundation (ABYC) has announced Keith Rollins, a marine instructor at Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota, Florida, as its 2024 Educator of the Year. The annual award honors extraordinary marine service technology instructors teaching in a high school, post-secondary school or within the industry.

The award was announced during ABYC’s Educator Forum, an event where educators and industry leaders collaborate to find ways to support the next generation of marine technicians. This setting was ideal to honor Rollins’ dedication to advancing marine technical education.

Rollins has taught at Suncoast Technical College for six years, beginning in automotive service technology before transitioning to marine service technologies. His extensive professional background includes work in the automotive industry and serving as an F1 race boat mechanic for Intercoastal Marine. Rollins holds ABYC Master Advisor certifications in diesel engines, gasoline engines, marine electrical and marine systems.

“I enjoy teaching and believe that the passion that a teacher has can excite students and help them find the work they wish to pursue,” said Rollins. “My joke about comparing marine to automotive is the test drives (sea trials) are so much nicer in marine.”

Rollins was nominated by Jeri Cocchi, program manager of industrial technologies at Suncoast Technical College, who highlighted his extraordinary impact on students.

“Keith has made an extraordinary impact on students, setting a high standard for excellence, discipline and leadership in education,” Cocchi said. “His approach goes far beyond traditional classroom methods, shaping students’ character, resilience and sense of purpose. Keith’s dedication and motivational leadership inspire students to overcome challenges, realize their potential and develop a strong work ethic.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know Keith and partnering with him over the years to support the incredible program he leads at Suncoast Technical College,” said Sarah Devlin, ABYC Foundation accreditation director. “The excitement from his staff and students when they learned he was awarded this honor speaks volumes about the impact he has on those around him.”