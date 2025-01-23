ABYC sets date for Annual Marine Service Technician Week

The StaffJanuary 23, 2025
ABYC Annual Marine Service Technician Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the 4th annual “International Marine Service Technician Week,” scheduled for April 21-25, 2025. The week is dedicated to recognizing the exceptional skills and commitment of marine service professionals.

“Marine technicians are the backbone of safe, reliable, and enjoyable boating experiences,” said Shannon Aronson, senior director of marketing and communications at ABYC. “We’re excited to celebrate their contributions and highlight this rewarding career path. We encourage the entire marine industry and boating community to help us spread the word and find meaningful ways to honor their techs.”

Throughout the week, ABYC will spotlight technicians and organizations on social media, host daily technical challenges with prize rewards, and provide online educational opportunities. The celebration will also feature the presentation of the “Outstanding Technicians” and the “New Achiever” awards. Nominations for these awards will open in March 2025.

To sponsor this event please contact marketing@abycinc.org. For participation ideas and to see examples from past events, visit the ABYC website.

