Brunswick makes Forbes’ Most Trusted Companies list

Brunswick Corporation has been named to Forbes’ inaugural 2025 list of America’s Most Trusted Companies. Among the thousands of companies researched for this honor, only 300 made the final list, and Brunswick ranked eighth in the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, particularly as it marks Forbes’ inaugural release of this prestigious list,” said Jill Wrobel, chief human resources officer at Brunswick Corporation. “This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and integrity of our team, as well as the trust and confidence our stakeholders place in us. We remain committed to upholding these values and continuing to deliver excellence in all that we do.”

Developed in collaboration with research firms HundredX, Signal AI and Glassdoor, the list combines data across four key categories: employee trust, customer trust, investor trust and media sentiment. This comprehensive analysis leverages millions of data points, comparing companies not only on an overall basis but also within their respective sectors.

Brunswick was named to three Forbes lists in 2024, including World’s Top Companies for Women, America’s Best Employers by State and America’s Best Large Employers.

To view the full 2025 list of the Forbes Most Trusted Companies in America, visit the Forbes website.