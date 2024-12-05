Brunswick Corp. again recognized by Newsweek as ‘One of America’s Most Responsible Companies’

Brunswick Corporation announced it has earned a spot on Newsweek’s prestigious list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fifth consecutive year. Out of thousands of U.S. companies considered, only 600 were honored with this recognition.

In 2024, Brunswick’s focus on environmental stewardship, corporate governance and giving back to its communities has garnered numerous industry accolades. Among these, the company was featured on USA Today‘s Climate Leaders List and was named one of the Best Companies by TIME Magazine. Additionally, Newsweek has consistently recognized Brunswick on several of its key rankings. Brunswick’s Mercury Marine division also earned its 14th consecutive Green Masters designation from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council for its dedication to sustainable practices.

“We are truly honored to once again be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation. “Environmental responsibility is a cornerstone of our mission to create long-term value for our stakeholders. This recognition reinforces our commitment to sustainability and highlights the continuous efforts we make to integrate eco-conscious practices throughout our Company.”

The Newsweek rankings considered more than 2,000 public companies headquartered in the U.S., evaluating over 30 key performance indicators. Additionally, a survey of more than 26,000 U.S. residents assessed companies’ responsible performance practices. This honor underscores Brunswick’s ongoing dedication to leadership in sustainability across industries. To view the full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2025, click here.