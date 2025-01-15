Scituate Boat Works announes new managing partner

Scituate Boat Works has announced that Nick Armstrong has taken the reins as part owner and general manager. Armstrong will oversee the day-to-day operations of the boatyard, ensuring streamlined processes and continued excellence in service for current and future customers.

Armstrong founded Bottoms Up Detail in 2003 and over the past 22 years has earned the reputation of being the premier full-service auto and boat detailing company in eastern Massachusetts and southern New England, with seven mobile detailing vehicles and two facilities located in Marshfield and Norwell. Armstrong’s brother Jimmy Armstrong will take over the day-to-day operations for Bottoms Up Detail.

“We’re excited to welcome Nick to the Scituate Boat Works leadership team,” said Brian Curreri, principal, Scituate Boat Works. “His strategic mindset and exceptional work ethic make him the ideal candidate to help lead the company into a bright future. Under his guidance, we are confident that Nick will usher in a dynamic new chapter, setting the stage for even greater service and success. I am looking forward continuing our collaboration.”

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to take over the operations of this well-respected and established facility,” Armstrong said. “Its already sterling reputation lends itself to endless potential and I look forward to guiding the team to better serve our customers in the region.”

Offering engine and fiberglass repair, marine electronics installation, detailing and winterizing, and Spring commissioning, Scituate Boat Works serves the greater Scituate Harbor community, including Boston, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.