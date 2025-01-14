MarineMax expands operations at Treasure Island Marina

MarineMax Panama City Beach has announced the strengthening of its long-term partnership with Treasure Island Marina, a family-owned business that has served Bay County for nearly 50 years.

Under the new agreement, MarineMax has acquired the service and parts departments and has added multiple renewals to its existing lease, ensuring continued collaboration to support the boating community in the region. MarineMax will remain the premier boat dealer on Treasure Island Marina’s 12-acre waterfront property.

“Our values, work ethic and love for promoting the boating lifestyle in Bay County align perfectly,” said Will Fleming, family member and COO of Treasure Island Marina. “We couldn’t be happier to have a partner like MarineMax working with us here at Treasure Island Marina.”

Treasure Island Marina has been a cornerstone of the boating community, and the two organizations look forward to continuing to support the boating lifestyle in Bay County for years to come.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented service team from Treasure Island Marina to MarineMax Panama City Beach,” said Robert Stirling, general manager of MarineMax. “This acquisition strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers right here in Panama City Beach. By combining the team’s expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction with MarineMax’s values, we can ensure our customers and local boaters stay on the water, enjoying their boating experiences. With our in-house service team, we provide convenient and efficient service, minimizing downtime and keeping our customers’ boats in top condition.”