NXTLVL Marine acquires MarineMax location in Austin

NXTLVL Marine, a Texas-based marine dealership, has announced the acquisition of the MarineMax Austin location. This purchase follows NXTLVL’s acquisitions of MarineMax locations in San Antonio and Lake LBJ in October.

“Austin’s lively boating community makes this an exciting next step for NXTLVL Marine,” said Parker Chase, vice president of NXTLVL Marine. “This acquisition not only expands our reach but allows us to bring our unique style of customer-first service to the area. We’re thrilled to welcome the Austin team and look forward to building on their success.”

As part of the acquisition, NXTLVL will retain and rebrand the Austin location, ensuring seamless service for current customers while introducing an expanded lineup of new and pre-owned boats—including Nautique Boats, the latest addition to NXTLVL’s roster as an authorized dealer.

“Their knowledge of the local market and passion for boating align perfectly with our values,” said Blake Flanagan, president of NXTLVL Marine. “We’re excited to work alongside them to grow NXTLVL’s footprint in Central Texas.”

