MarineMax appoints IGY Marinas CEO

MarineMax, Inc. announced that Steven English, president of the company’s IGY Marinas subsidiary (IGY), has been named CEO of IGY.

“Steve’s extensive international experience, proven industry leadership, and deep understanding of IGY’s portfolio make him the ideal person to lead IGY into its next chapter of growth and innovation,” stated Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “Since joining IGY in 2007 he has contributed significantly to its success, helping extend our global reach to 23 marinas across 13 countries. Among his key accomplishments, Steve has spearheaded IGY’s expansion into key markets such as the Cote d’Azur and the Middle East, grown our IGY Trident Program, and advanced IGY’s strategic alliances and brand worldwide.”

“Over my long association with IGY, I have had the privilege of working with a talented team dedicated to enhancing IGY’s position as the global leader in the marina industry and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners around the world,” English said. “As CEO, I look forward to building on our success through new projects, such as IGY Savannah Harbor Marina in the United States and Sindalah Island Marina, a new luxury destination in Saudi Arabia. These and other exciting initiatives embody the next phase of IGY’s innovation and growth, and I’m thrilled to be leading that effort for MarineMax.”

English was previously a managing director at Island Capital Group, where he served in senior asset management, principal investment and special situations roles. He commenced his career in management consulting and has led teams that closed in excess of $10 billion of transactions. He graduated from The American University and received a Master of Business Administration jointly from HEC School of Management Paris, New York University, and the London School of Economics & Political Science.