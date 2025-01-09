Former Correct Craft CEO, Walter Meloon passes

Correct Craft has announced the passing of former CEO and Wakeboarding Hall of Fame member, Walter N. Meloon (Walt) at 87 years old. He was the grandson of Correct Craft’s founder and served in the family boat business for 52 years. During his tenure, he was instrumental in Correct Craft’s innovation and establishing the company as a market leader. Meloon served as the president and CEO of Correct Craft for 18 years, was the distributor at Southeast Correct Craft and was at the helm of the company during the development of countless groundbreaking products.

Meloon’s legacy was built on his dedication to the ethics and principles established by the Meloon family in 1925 when Correct Craft was founded. He stayed true to the Meloon tradition established by his grandfather of “Building boats to the glory of God.”

While president and CEO of Correct Craft, Meloon played a part in developing the wakeboard tower, an innovation that would permanently change the watersports industry. In addition, he had an integral role in the Ski Nautique Paragon project, which paved the way for the luxury and performance towboats on the market today. Recognized for many advancements during his leadership at Correct Craft, Meloon was inducted into the Wakeboarding Hall of Fame in 2020.



Meloon was also a renowned figure in his local community, Pine Castle, Florida, where he served as captain of the Pine Castle Volunteer Fire Department.



“Not long ago, I had the opportunity to spend an afternoon with Walt at his house and, as I have done many times, thanked him for the foundation he helped lay upon which our team has grown Correct Craft,” said Bill Yeargin, current president and CEO of Correct Craft. “We deeply appreciate the work Walt did leading our company for many years.”



Yeargin added, “Wakeboarding came of age during Walt’s tenure as president and CEO of Correct Craft. We were happy to see his effort in developing the sport recognized in 2020 by Walt’s induction into the Wakeboarding Hall of Fame. We will forever be grateful for all he did.”