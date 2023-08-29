Suzuki Marine names new executive VP

Suzuki Marine USA has appointed boating industry veteran Daiki Sugiura to the newly established position of Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In this key new position, Sugiura will report directly to new Suzuki Marine USA President Nobuo Suyama.

Sugiura brings with him 21 years of leadership experience with Suzuki Marine and the global boating business. His recent background includes three years based in Germany, where he was responsible for German and East European outboard motor markets, and another three years in Belgium, where Sugiura was charged with setting up Suzuki Marine’s European Liaison Office.

This appointment is one of many promotions and new position hires Suzuki Marine USA has undertaken over the past year to meet growing market demand and strategically prepare itself for continued growth in the future. Since the company relocated its headquarters from California to Florida in late 2020, Suzuki Marine USA has hired dozens of people to staff its Tampa headquarters and Panama City U.S. Technical Center.

“Suzuki Marine is growing and will continue to grow as we stake our claim in the U.S. outboard market,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Executive Vice President Sales & Service. “We have aggressive plans to expand the power of the Suzuki brand and capture even greater market share in the coming years. We will need bold leadership to guide us on this journey, and Mr. Sugiura will play a pivotal role in positioning Suzuki Marine for success.”