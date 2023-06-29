ORR celebrates industry action during Great Outdoors Month

Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) – along with federal, state, private and nonprofit partners across the country – has been celebrating Great Outdoors Month(GOM) this June. Great Outdoors Month is a national recognition of outdoor recreation on America’s treasured lands and waters, with thousands of events across the country hosting millions of visits, and has been unanimously proclaimed by the Senate for the seventh year in a row.

The resolution – led by Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and Gary Peters (D-MI) – celebrates outdoor recreation’s contributions to the nation saying, “…regular outdoor recreation is associated with economic growth, positive health outcomes, and better quality of life…,” and “…it is imperative that the United States ensure that access to outdoor recreation is available to all its people for generations to come.”

Throughout the month, ORR has been and continues to celebrate the progress of key outdoor recreation provisions that will help Americans access their favorite outdoor activities. America’s Outdoor Recreation Act (AORA) is a groundbreaking package of outdoor recreation bills aimed at increasing and easing access to the outdoors for more Americans – reducing burdens on outfitters and guides; ensuring access to green spaces in underserved communities; developing, improving and completing long-range trails; investing in rural communities; and so much more. All of this comes at no additional cost to taxpayers. ORR is also pushing for outdoor recreation-related provisions within the upcoming Farm Bill intended to bolster local communities’ outdoor recreation economies and support the mental and physical health of millions of Americans.

“Great Outdoors Month 2023 begins with the outdoor recreation industry joining together and urging Congress to pass AORA and help more of us enjoy the outdoors and grow the $862 billion outdoor recreation economy,” said Jessica Turner, president of ORR. “While we will take time to celebrate the outdoors and all the benefits that come from it this month, the outdoor recreation industry is also focused on ensuring all Americans have access to the outdoors and feel welcomed. There is no better time than Great Outdoors Month to make meaningful progress on these issues and more. Join us in getting outside and helping others do the same.”

Great Outdoors Month, which began as Great Outdoors Week under President Clinton, has been proclaimed by every president since 1998 and has been unanimously declared by the Senate each year since 2017. 2023 continues the Great Outdoors Month tradition, and consists of events engaging millions of people in all 50 states throughout the month of June. Thousands of events, each with their own rich history and coordinated by partner organizations, celebrate all facets of the $862 billion outdoor recreation economy and encourage people to get outdoors during June and beyond. Events include: