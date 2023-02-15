Brunswick ranks high on Forbes Best Large Employers list

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2023 by Forbes magazine. The company increased its position by 49 positions compared to 2022 ranking in the top 10% at 47th overall and second within the Manufacturing category.

"Being named by Forbes as one of the top employers in America through direct feedback from our global workforce is an honor and a testament to the exceptional employee experience Brunswick strives to deliver," said Jill Wrobel, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. "Our global workforce of more than 18,500 employees are united in our authentic culture of ‘One Brunswick’ and we’re passionate about delivering innovation and exceptional experiences on the water. I am confident that through our ‘Next Never Rests’ approach across our award-wining brands, we will continue to lead the industry in delivering the future of recreational boating.”