2023 Miami International Boat Show kicks off this week

The 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show officially kicks off this week and takes place across six unique locations around Miami and Miami Beach.

Historically, the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show have attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees to South Florida and generated an estimated combined annual economic impact of $1.34 billion.

The show officially opens its doors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19.

