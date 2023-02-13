Home > Lead News > 2023 Miami International Boat Show kicks off this week

2023 Miami International Boat Show kicks off this week

February 13, 2023

The show floor of the 2022 Miami International Boat Show.

The 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show officially kicks off this week and takes place across six unique locations around Miami and Miami Beach.

Historically, the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show have attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees to South Florida and generated an estimated combined annual economic impact of $1.34 billion. 

The show officially opens its doors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19.

Boating Industry will be at the show and bringing you updates all week online. Stay tuned on Boating Industry's website and various social channels.

For a full schedule of locations and events, visit the show's official website.

