Boatyard launches customer portal

Boatyard, a customer experience platform in the boating industry, announced the launch of their new Customer Portal product, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform designed to revolutionize the way marine businesses interact with their customers.

Boatyard’s Customer Portal, which can be branded for any marine business, provides boaters a single place to access all their boat information, request service and manage communication with their preferred marine dealers, marinas, and service providers. From scheduling maintenance and repairs to sharing photos and insurance information, the new Customer Portal makes it easy for boaters and their preferred marine businesses to connect.

"We're thrilled to launch Boatyard’s Customer Portal, a product that we believe will change the way marine businesses interact with their customers," said Nathan Heber, President and Founder of Boatyard. “This launch is the next step in our larger vision of transforming the marine customer experience.”

While the Customer Portal product was designed for boat owners, the tool also significantly reduces the number of calls, emails, paper forms, and administrative work for marine service teams. The Portal fully integrates with Boatyard’s customer experience platform to help marine businesses manage service requests, communicate with customers, share photos and videos, create service reminders, collect payments and much more.

"Our goal is to provide businesses with a simple, intuitive solution that will help them build and maintain strong relationships with their customers,” said Heber. “Today’s consumers expect a simple way to connect with their service providers online, while service teams need the tools to meet ever-evolving customer expectations without adding to their workloads.”

Boatyard’s new Customer Portal officially launches to the public on February 23, 2023. Marine businesses can sign up for early access today on Boatyard’s website.