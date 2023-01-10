SmartPlug expands support roster

To better serve its growing OEM and end-user customer base, SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safety-centric shore power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, has expanded its support roster. Evan Lewellen has been promoted to customer service and sales support.

In his new role, Lewellen will be a main point of contact for consumer inquiries, sales and order fulfillment. Assisting with product development and retail packaging finalization, he will also be integral to the company's tradeshow efforts. Lewellen joined SmartPlug as a production associate in 2021.

Lewellen has eight years of craft beer experience working in a business he helped launch. Starting in front-end sales, he progressed to the role head brewer where he acquired considerable experience in production planning, inventory management and other skills he has transferred to SmartPlug.

"By working the manufacturing lines and gaining thorough knowledge of exactly how our products are built and operate, Evan quickly proved himself the ideal candidate for the customer service and sales support position," said Tony Barber, SmartPlug Systems CEO.