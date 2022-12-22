World Cat awards top dealers at 2022 Dealer Meeting

World Cat held their 2022 Dealer Meeting last month in Beaufort, N.C. Hosting dealers from the United States, as well as Central and South America, World Cat celebrated the kick-off of the 25th Anniversary Model Year and also awarded their top dealer awards for the 2022 Model Year.

Naples, Fla.-based World Cat of Naples earned the top spot as the World Cat Dealer of the Year. Blake Borgeson, sales lead at World Cat of Naples, was awarded the Top Salesperson of the Year. Awards were based on total retail sales for 2022 model year.

Atlantic Beach, N.C.-based Fort Macon Marina received the Presidential Pace Setter Award for the largest year-over-year sales increase of any Million Dollar Dealers in the 2022 model year.

“World Cat is represented by the best dealer network in the industry, and we are extremely proud of our top Dealer, World Cat of Naples and their outstanding leader, Blake Borgeson,” said World Cat president, Andrew Brown. “The World Cat of Naples team has achieved the No. 1 World Cat dealer spot through not only hard work, but with a daily passion to not only meet customer expectations – to in fact elevate them. Thank you, World Cat of Naples and all of our dealers, for helping us deliver A Better Way To Boat.”