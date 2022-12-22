NAMS announces annual national conference

The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS) has announced the dates for its 60th Annual National Conference. The event will take place Feb. 26-28, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 601 Pacific Highway, San Diego, Calif.

The event kicks off with a welcome reception and happy hour, followed by a full schedule of dynamic seminars and educational sessions for members and non-members on topics including Challenge of Hybrid Technologies, Hydrogen Battery Technology, Insurance Essentials for Surveyors and Surveyors and Client Agency Relationships. Robert Paine of New England Marine Surveyors will present Surveying Metal Boats, and for those interested in commercial topics, William Duval will present a forum discussion on Issues Encountered during Discharge, Damage and Loss Prevention Surveys and Dennis Cammarano of Cammarano Law Group will discuss Cargo Surveying: The Old and The New, The Tried and The True.