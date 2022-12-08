Boat Finder explained in latest Marine Minute

Ahead of the 2023 Discover Boating boat show season, NMMA launched the digital platform, Discover Boating Boat Finder. NMMA’s vice president of strategy, Alisdair Martin, walks through this new platform in the latest episode of Marine Minute.
Key highlights include:
- Modern search functionality, users can efficiently isolate brands and models that match their very specific needs, getting them to their desired product faster
- Detailed descriptions, videos, specs, and features
- Customers can connect directly to the boat brand website
- Customers can locate their selected boat at the show and connect directly with the dealer before they arrive