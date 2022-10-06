BoatPAC hits record fundraising high in 2022

BoatPAC has announced that it crossed the fundraising threshold of $300,000 in contributions for the 2022 Fiscal Year.

The PAC is projecting annual receipts at $301,750, which is a new record for BoatPAC in a single fiscal year. The fundraising feat was accomplished with the support of 368 donors representing nearly 150 companies in the recreational boating industry.

“BoatPAC has seen consistent growth over the past two years, even during some of the industry’s most challenging and uncertain times,” said Erica Crocker, NMMA’s Senior Director of Political Advocacy and Engagement. “The recreational boating industry understands the importance of advocacy in today’s ever changing political landscape, and recognizes the role a robust BoatPAC plays in the industry’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. and beyond.”