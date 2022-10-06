Bennett Marine receives ISO 9001 certification

Bennett Marine, a division of Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc., earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 certification for the design and manufacturing of trim tab systems in September. This internationally recognized standard ensures Bennett Marine meets the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.

“Bennett Marine is known for producing quality trim tabs and the ISO9001 certification underscores that same level of excellence within our manufacturing processes,” said Ben Mallett, General Manager, Bennett Marine. “This certification provides a solid foundation for future product developments and manufacturing processes.”

ISO 9001 certification consists of several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001 ensures customers receive consistent, high-quality products and services.