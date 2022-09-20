Correct Craft announces Meta Marine

Correct Craft announced Meta Marine, which will focus on managing the company’s brands in the metaverse. This new pursuit in the digital frontier will concentrate on moving Correct Craft and its subsidiaries toward a virtual future.

Meta Marine, has started collaborating with virtual reality developers in a way that the company hopes will allow boating enthusiasts to experience the industry like never before. In the years ahead, the metaverse will become an integral part of most people’s lives, and Correct Craft said it is taking steps today to be prepared. The team has already begun working on plans to help not only protect and promote its brands in this new digital environment but also promote the industry as a whole.

Correct Craft President and CEO Bill Yeargin stated, “The world has seen a lot of change in the past couple of decades, and that change will only be speeding up. We believe the metaverse will become integral to many people’s lives in the years ahead, and we want to be prepared.”

Yeargin added, “We are also interested in collaborating with others in our industry who would like to be part of this initiative. Our team works hard to promote not only our businesses but our entire industry and would consider collaboration with those willing to invest in the future.