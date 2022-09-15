MasterCraft issues inaugural sustainability report

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. announced that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report. The Company recognizes the importance of social and environmental responsibility and global sustainability, and said it is committed to making the best products in the best way possible.

Among the report’s highlights are several milestones achieved:

SASB and TCFD reporting: The Company utilizes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks.



Safety milestone: During fiscal year 2022, the MasterCraft brand surpassed over two million hours worked without a lost time incident. To date, this figure stands at more than three million hours, and counting.



Climate action: The Company began reporting its Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions, and in fiscal year 2022 the Company made financial and human-resources commitments to zero-emissions electric boating. The MasterCraft brand has continued to emphasize its recycling program, doubling its monthly tonnage in August from January levels.



Employee development: The Company added a Director of Training to expand its focus on employee development at all levels.

“This report communicates our commitment to environmental sustainability, promoting the health and safety of our employees, and being good stewards for all our stakeholders," Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, commented, "As a company whose products are enjoyed outdoors on the water, we recognize the importance of social and environmental responsibility. In alignment with our strategic priorities and with the foundations in place to ensure we hold ourselves to high standards in all aspects of our business, we look forward to making boating better and maintaining our Company’s position at the forefront of the marine industry.”

Read the full Sustainability Report at this link.