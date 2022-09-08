Jim George joins ComMar sales team

ComMar has added former KVH Vice President of Global Sales Jim George to the company’s sales team to serve customers in New England, Long Island and other targeted markets.

A graduate of Hamilton Technical College and a US Navy veteran, Jim was with KVH Industries, supplier of mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, for 27 years. He started at KVH as a production engineer and later, moved to the sales department where he eventually became the Vice President of Global Sales.

"We are very excited to have Jim join ComMar. Jim's professionalism, experience and industry knowledge make him a key to ComMar's success for years to come," said ComMar VP Norm Macleod.

Headquartered in Tiverton, Rhode Island, ComMar Sales represents equipment and accessories manufacturers in the US northeast, mid Atlantic and southeast states.