MMTA celebrates workforce development funding

Last week, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed the 2023 state budget, which included $150,000 in funding for workforce development and career technical education initiatives within the recreational boating industry. This funding will continue the successful initiatives and progress that the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) has made over the last five-plus years to meet the workforce challenges within the industry.

The recreational boating industry in Massachusetts has an economic impact of approximately $4.4 billion dollars and employs over 20,000 men and women in the state.

"The industry is currently facing a substantial workforce shortage both in Massachusetts and on a national level. In Massachusetts, there are hundreds—if not thousands—of jobs currently available. We have the jobs and careers; we just need the people to fill them. This amendment will go a long way in continuing to help with the MMTA’s efforts on workforce solutions here in Massachusetts," MMTA said in a press release.

The funds were introduced via Budget Amendments sponsored in the House by Representative William Straus of the 10th Bristol District and in the Senate by Senator Patrick O’Connor of the Plymouth & Norfolk District, joined in leadership by Representative Susan Gifford and Senator Paul Feeney, the four Co-Chairs of the 60-plus member Legislative Boating Caucus.