Boating Industry extends 2022 Top Dealers application deadline

Boating Industry has announced a new extension of the deadline to submit applications for the 2022 Top Dealers program as a part of the 2022 Top 100 Awards.

After speaking with a number of dealerships about business surrounding the industry throughout the busy summer months, the staff at Boating Industry felt that dealerships should have more time to complete and submit applications for this year’s program.

Applications for the 2021 Top Dealers must now be submitted by August 17, 2022.

The 2022 Top Dealers will be announced during a special invite-only gala celebrating the all-new Top 100 Awards the Boating Industry Elevate Summit in November.

Questions? Please reach out to Boating Industry editor-in-chief and Top 100 program director Adam Quandt at AQuandt@BoatingIndustry.com.