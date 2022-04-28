Sea-Fire distributor acquired by Summit Fire And Security

Fire Ranger, a South Florida distributor for Sea-Fire Marine fire detection and suppression systems, has been acquired by Summit Fire & Security. The move positions Fire Ranger as a division of Summit, with new resources and infrastructure to expand marine business nationally, including applications for Sea-Fire products in unrepresented market segments. Summit will in turn concentrate on land-based systems. Ernie Ellis, Sea-Fire president, made the announcement.

"Throughout their regional market, Fire Ranger is a well-known brand and a top distributor of Sea-Fire products," said Ellis. "This transition over to Summit Fire & Security will provide transformative opportunities for them to grow beyond South Florida and is a promising development for Sea-Fire."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Fire Ranger is a supplier of fire and safety equipment and services for recreational and commercial vessels and dockside applications. Regularly seen at boat shows, the company has a longstanding agreement with Informa Markets to provide fire safety equipment to notable events. Its team of licensed and insured technicians provides inspections, certification, supply and installations, training and consultation.

"We're excited for Fire Ranger to join Summit Fire & Security and pleased to have Sea-Fire as a supportive partner," said Neil Cooper, Summit Fire & Security fire life safety manager. "The three companies have worked towards the same simple goal for decades: to safeguard people and property. Our successful marine business approach was of particular appeal to Summit, and for them we can now expand from regional to national growth opportunities in untapped markets."